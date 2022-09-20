LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats will open the season with three straight games at home. The home opponents include Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Alabama.
Our 2023 schedule is set 👀#ForTheTeam 😼🏈
This will be the first time since 2013, in Mark Stoops' first season, that Kentucky has hosted Alabama.
On the road, Kentucky will face Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and in-state rival Louisville.
The matchup with Louisville is on Nov. 25 for the season finale.
Full 2023 schedule:
- 09/02 – Ball State
- 09/09 – Eastern Kentucky
- 09/16 – Akron
- 09/23 – at Vanderbilt
- 09/30 – Florida
- 10/7 – at Georgia
- 10/14 – Missouri
- 10/21 – BYE
- 10/28 – Tennessee
- 11/04 – at Mississippi State
- 11/11 – Alabama
- 11/18 – at South Carolina
- 11/25 – at Louisville
