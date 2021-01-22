LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville basketball great Darrell Griffith will return to the school as a university ambassador, "working to support our strategic plan and Cardinal Anti-Racism Agenda," President Neeli Bendapudi announced via Twitter Friday morning.
Griffith had previously worked for the university in the director of advancement for community relations from 2006 to 2017, but was let go, along with former basketball coach Denny Crum, as part of university downsizing.
A university release says that Griffith will work with the university advancement office on development and fundraising efforts as a guest speaker at U of L outreach events. The university says his start date was Nov. 16.
"It feels so great to be working again with the university I love," Griffith said. "I look forward to reconnecting with so many people in the community and working closely with President Bendapudi to continue to tell U of L's story and to build relationships on campus and throughout the community."
Griffith led Louisville to the 1980 NCAA championship before going onto the Utah Jazz, where he kicked off a 10-year NBA career with a rookie of the year season in 1981. Griffith has remained visible in the community as a businessman.
"Darrell has instant name recognition among the U of L family, the Louisville community and throughout the nation," Bendapudi said. "More importantly, he has been an outstanding student, dedicated alumnus, successful business leader and mentor to young people here and beyond. He is a shining example of success, and I am so excited he has returned to help share the U of L story."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.