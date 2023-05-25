LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to start the engines! The 107th Indianapolis 500 race is Sunday.
Veteran driver Tony Kanaan competes in his 22nd and final Indy 500 race after winning in 2013. He'll drive the No. 66 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren.
He talked with WDRB Mornings on Thursday about his approach to the race and his starting position in 9th in row three.
Kanaan said he feels good about his position, and he said the end to his 26-year career will be really special
"At the end of the checkered flag, I'm going to thank my fans. I'm enjoying every moment of it." Kanaan said he's going away on his own terms and is pleased with his decision.
The Indy 500 is known for its speed and excitement for the 325,000 fans who flock to the speedway each May. The race is steeped in tradition from kissing the bricks in turn one to drinking milk in the winner's circle.
Tickets are still available for the Indianapolis 500. You can buy race day and practice tickets online, click here. The site also has parking and camping information. Children under 15 get in free to all racing events when with an adult.
