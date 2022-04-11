LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Most of the mock drafts had Louisville senior Kianna Smith projected as a late second-round or early third-round WNBA Draft pick.
The league itself had other ideas. Smith's WNBA destination will be a homecoming after she was taken with the No. 16 overall pick – the fourth pick of the second round – by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Smith, a native of Moreno Valley, Calif., was a major offensive catalyst for the Cardinals, and finished her senior season as the team's No. 2 scorer at 12 points per game. She led the team in assists and three-point baskets, and her shooting likely caught the eye of WNBA scouts.
CONGRATULATIONS @_naannna @superflykicks @Mustangcoach14 !! @WNBA @LASparks #ProCards pic.twitter.com/q4GaYQe3ND— Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) April 12, 2022
ESPN's LaChina Robinson said of Smith, "W've seen her really hit some big shots. I think her jump shot ability is what stands out most, when she's knocking down shots. She's also a really good playmaker, sees the floor well, has a high-level understanding of the game, played some point guard, so I think that helps her in how she approaches just the overall team aspects. But if she's knocking down shots, she's a player that I think could be exciting, especially with her size, as well."
INDIANA'S PATBERG TAKEN BY INDIANA
Indiana University guard Ali Patberg went to the Indiana Fever with the 34th overall pick.
Patberg, a native of Columbus, Ind., finished her career ninth all-time in scoring at IU with 1,752 points. She also ranked third all-time in assists (528) and her career scoring average of 14.2 points per game ranked eighth at the school.
