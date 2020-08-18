LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentucky students are returning to school this week despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay in-person learning until September.
Tuesday was the first day of class for schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
"Everything in school right now, it looks and feels different than it used to," said Nathan Sturtzel, principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. "We are using a kiosk to take temperatures. Right now, our desks are spaced out at 6 feet apart. Of course, students are wearing masks. We have about five hand-washing breaks during the day."
Sturtzel admits it was a very unusual first day of school.
"Everything has been affected in terms of morning drop-off, lunch, recess the classroom, dismissal," he said.
Students have also been divided into two groups. Students in group A reported to school Tuesday, and group B will start Thursday.
The Archdiocese of Louisville is one of several local school systems defying Beshear's recommendation to delay in-person learning until Sept. 28.
"We know that things are ever-changing, and we will continue to monitor that with our community partners, such as the health department," said Leisa Schulz, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese.
Schulz said the decision was made after a conversation between the bishops.
"They met and made the affirmation that they wanted us to continue to move forward toward in-person instruction," she said.
Students at Christian Academy of Louisville return to school Wednesday. In Hardin County, the first day of school is Monday, when spokesman John Wright said 78% of the 14,500 students will return to the classroom..
Like the archdiocese, Wright said the decision to move forward with in-person learning was made after a meeting of the Hardin County Board of Education.
"They had been contacted by lots and lots of people and parents, and they have heard from their constituents that they want their children back in school," Wright said.
Most school districts have online learning options for people who have concerns about sending their children back to school.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.