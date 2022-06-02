HILLVIEW, Ky (WDRB) -- The Hillview City Fair showcases Northern Bullitt County and helps a great cause.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the special event happening June 2-4.
The Hillview Government Complex will be filled with live entertainment, carnival rides, game booths, commercial exhibits, a beer garden, food and more.
The money raised through "The Ride to Ride Out Cancer" bike night on Thursday and pull tab sales all weekend helps active cancer patients with every day expenses while going through treatment.
Hillview City Fair
June 2-4
Hillview Government Center
283 Crestwood Ln. 40229
4:00-11:30 Thursday & Friday
12:00-11:30 Saturday
LIVE Music Nightly
Thursday 6/2/2022
Bike Night sponsored by Ride To Ride Out Cancer
Pull tab sales, 50-50, live music with Mooseknuckle, The Hoodlums & Wyld Ryde.
Friday 6/3/2022
Hillview Prelim Beauty Contest
Live music with Tiffany Lynn Puckett and Thunderstruck
Saturday 6/4/2022
5:30 Pure Dance performing on stage.
Live music featuring lonesome, Onry & Mean and Shane Dawson to close the weekend
