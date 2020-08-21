LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Louisville’s River City Drum Corp has been around for almost 3 decades.
A special movie, River City Drumbeat, documents the group’s journey.
You can see this special presentation online through the Speed Art Museum now through August 23rd.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with some of the people who keep RCDC going.
River City Drumbeat is a multigenerational story of music, love, and legacies in Louisville.
It follows the changing of the guard as Ed “Nardie” White gives the reigns to Albert Shumake.
River City Drum Corp is far more than just a musical entertainment group.
It is an organization that provides its members with a blueprint for success in life.
Each young drummer makes his or her own drum, using recycled materials.
Members learn how to manage more than just drumming.
The movie is co-presented with the Louisville Film Society’s Flyover Film Festival.
River City Drumbeat
Directed by Marlon Johnson and Anne Flatté
Streaming August 7 – 23
Promo Code: SPEEDMEMBER
Click here to see River City Drumbeat.
