LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get transported to another world without leaving Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a chance to experience the new Sandbox VR at Oxmoor Center.
This high-tech experience opened at the end of April, making it the first Kentucky location.
Sandbox VR combines full-body motion capture and vibrations to create realism and complete immersion.
The entertainment space features four private rooms, called “holodecks”.
Each holodeck enables groups of four to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games.
Every player wears a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles to put you virtually in the game.
There are six exclusive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team to choose from and play.
After playing, all guests get a highlight video of all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement.
