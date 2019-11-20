LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- America's CEO, Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird is retiring after 25 years with Brown-Forman.
Laird has been a long-time friend of WDRB News. He joined us Wednesday morning to share a few ideas for Thanksgiving cocktails and to say goodbye to the WDRB viewers.
Sparkling Apple
In a white wine glass, add:
2 ounces apple cider
Top with Korbel California Champagne
Garnish with a dash of Chinese Five Spice or cinnamon and enjoy.
Pie Milkshake
This is a great was to serve your leftover pumpkin (or any flavor) pie!
In a blender, add:
4 ounces half & half (more if needed)
¼ pumpkin pie
4-6 ice cubes
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Pour into a glass, add a dash of cinnamon, and enjoy.
Note: For an adult version, add a splash of Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
