TIM LAIRD WITM 11-20-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- America's CEO, Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird is retiring after 25 years with Brown-Forman.

Laird has been a long-time friend of WDRB News. He joined us Wednesday morning to share a few ideas for Thanksgiving cocktails and to say goodbye to the WDRB viewers.

Sparkling Apple

In a white wine glass, add:

2 ounces apple cider

Top with Korbel California Champagne

Garnish with a dash of Chinese Five Spice or cinnamon and enjoy.

Pie Milkshake

This is a great was to serve your leftover pumpkin (or any flavor) pie!

In a blender, add:

4 ounces half & half (more if needed)

¼ pumpkin pie

4-6 ice cubes

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour into a glass, add a dash of cinnamon, and enjoy.

Note: For an adult version, add a splash of Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.