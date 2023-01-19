LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza.
The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany.
The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert.
8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved. General Manager Jake Minton says the restaurant participates in outreach programs, donates to those in need, and helps feed those in shelters.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.