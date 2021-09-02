LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have special Be Our Guest deal this week for tickets to a Louisville Bats game.
Get four tickets for 20 dollars. That's a 44 dollar value.
The Bat's last home game this season is September 26th.
The team has a number of promotions and special events including an appearance by the Zooperstars, dog night, and fireworks nights.
A limited number of ticket vouchers go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2nd. Click here to buy a voucher.
Buyers will get a printable voucher that can be redeemed for tickets for any of the remaining games at the box office at Slugger Field.
