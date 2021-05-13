LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Angio's Italian Restaurant.
After 25 years in Buechel the restaurant moved to a new location off Blankenbaker Parkway in 2020.
Angio's is available for dine-in, carry out, and catering. The buffet includes salad, pizza, cheese stick, pasta, cinnamon stick, and a drink.
$30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday, May 13th at 9:00 a.m. for just $15.
Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Angio's does offer daily specials, but the Be Our Guest gift certificate cannot be combined with one of those offers.
