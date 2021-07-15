LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at J. Gumbo's!
From Cajun to creole – spicy or mild, there is something for the whole family with free samples at all three Louisville locations. Orders can be customized to accommodate an individual's desired level of spice.
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to J. Gumbos'.
The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. CLICK HERE, for your chance to buy one.
Clifton
2109 Frankfort Ave
Louisville KY 40206
Highlands
1616 Grinstead Dr
Louisville KY 40204
Stonybrook
8603 Citadel Way
Louisville KY 40220
