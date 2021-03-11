LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at LouVino.
The Restaurant & Wine Bar has two locations in Louisville.
LouVino has an award-winning wine list with more than 40 approachable, yet refined options by the glass. In addition to wine flights, it also has a variety of rare bourbons, local beers and specially crafted cocktails.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday March 11th 2021 for just $15. Click here for your chance to buy one.
Douglass Hills
Highlands
