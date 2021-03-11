LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at LouVino.

The Restaurant & Wine Bar has two locations in Louisville.

LouVino has an award-winning wine list with more than 40 approachable, yet refined options by the glass. In addition to wine flights, it also has a variety of rare bourbons, local beers and specially crafted cocktails.

A limited number of $30 gift certificates will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday March 11th 2021 for just $15. Click here for your chance to buy one.

Douglass Hills
11400 Main St
Louisville KY 40243 

Highlands
1606 Bardstown Road
Louisville KY 40205 

