LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone deserved to be treated like royalty, and you can be pampered at Royal Pampering Day Spa in Louisville.
The WDRB Be Our Guest deal this week features Royal Pampering Day Spa on Barret Avenue. It offers a wide array of services including massages, facials, botox and fillers in a relaxing environment. They also have makeup professionals for events and parties.
Just in time for Mother's Day, you can get a half-price deal on a $500 certificate. You can buy one for $250 beginning on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. Certificates cannot be used for injectables or retail products.
Just 30 gift certificates are available, and they will go quickly. To buy one, click here.
