Be Our Guest at Storming Crab.
Storming Crab's signature dishes include crawfish, shrimp, and even gator meat.
The restaurant's best-selling entrée is the combo #6, which has a pound of snow crab, and a pound of shrimp, along with corn, potatoes and sausage.
Storming Crab serves fresh seafood. Crawfish, oysters, and shrimp all come from the Gulf Coast. Lobsters are from the Boston area. Snow crab and king crab are from Alaska. During the summer months, new shipments arrive fresh daily. During the winter, they ship in five times a week.
You can get a $50 certificate for just $25 starting Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE to order. They will sell out fast.
Storming Crab has two locations: 4809 Outer Loop in Louisville and 1360 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana.
