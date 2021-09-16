LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Waters Edge Winery and Bistro.

The winery in Elizabethtown offers dozens of different wine selections and a food menu.

Waters Edge is located inside the cafeteria and gym of a former school in the middle of Elizabethtown.

A limited number of $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16th for just 25 dollars. Click here, for your chance to buy one.

Waters Edge Winery and Bistro

114 S Mulberry St.

Elizabethtown KY 42701

270-737-9463

