LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at World Famous Gorilla Bob's.
Known for bringing The Hot Brown to Louisville's south end, World Famous Gorilla Bob's also puts its signature flair on The Philly Cheesesteak and The Reuben.
All food is cooked to order at this eclectic restaurant located at 8533 Terry Road.
On Thursday, July 20, beginning at 9 a.m., you can get a $30 gift certificate for only $15. But, you better hurry because this deal will sell out fast. Click here to buy.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.