LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week Boudreaux's New Orleans Style Sno-Balls.
Boudreaux's is on Shelbyville Road in Middletown and offers 40 different flavors.
A sno-ball is a Louisiana confection made with finely shaved ice and flavored cane sugar syrup. Commonly confused with the snow cone or snowball, the ice of a sno-ball is fine and fluffy; while a snow cone's ice is coarse, crunchy, and granular.
"It's all about the consistency of the ice, and the machine. We have a triple blade machine that shaves the ice as fine as snow," said owner JJ Boudreaux.
$30 gift certificates go on sale Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. for only $15.
Click here, for your chance to buy one.
