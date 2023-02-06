ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Betting on the Big Game can get complicated with multiple ways to wager.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a lesson at Caesars Sportsbook.
Jimmy Allen, the Caesars Sportsbook Director, took him through the world of betting.
Follow through on a hunch and make a winning bet at Caesars Sportsbook.
The Caesars Sportsbook staff helps you make the bet you want and walk you through the process.
It's not always about who wins or loses the game, it's how you bet on the Super Bowl.
You can place a bet on anything from the first touchdown to the halftime score.
Watch all of the action as it unfolds on large-screen TVs throughout the Caesars Sportsbook.
Guests are able to place bets on the outcome of their favorite professional and college sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, tennis, auto racing and more.
Caesars Sportsbook does not take bets on horse racing.
You can book a Fancave for you and your friends with access to your own television, XBox One, and the ability to order drinks, food and do priority betting.
Click here to get connected to Caesars Sportsbook.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.