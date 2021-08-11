CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools head back to class today, August 11th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Camden Station Elementary and South Oldham High School as they got ready for students.
The Oldham County school district consists of a preschool, nine elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, an alternative school, a career center and a center for the arts and community education.
Student enrollment has more than doubled in recent years, bringing the current number of students to over 12,000 in grades Preschool through 12.
Oldham County Elementary Schools start at 7:40am, Oldham County Middle Schools & High Schools start at 8:45am.
Click here to access bus route information (Make sure you have your student's ID number).
