LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pop-culture fans have a place to go on Saturday, April 9th.
LouisvilleCon wants to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres.
Collectors and enthusiasts can explore 125 vendors with comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, records, wrestling, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, apparel and much more.
Participate in the Huge Cosplay Contest for all attendees.
You could win amazing prizes.
Also, a chance to meet comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities.
LouisvilleCon
Triple Crown Pavillion
Saturday, April 9th
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission $20
FREE Parking
Kids 11 and under FREE
