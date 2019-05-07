LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Dinner Playhouse brings "Newsies" to the stage.
It's a smash-hit Broadway musical filled with one heart-pounding, high-energy dance number after another.
Adapted from the Disney film, this production is based on the true story about New York City's newsboys striking against unfair working conditions.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast for a morning singing and dancing.
"Newsies" goes through May 19th.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.