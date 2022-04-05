LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Why can’t taco Tuesday last all week?
Now it will.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a taste of this year's Louisville Taco Week.
Louisville Taco Week happens from April 4th to the 10th.
The special event brings you $2 tacos (minimum 3).
Participating restaurants are offering specialty $2 tacos the whole week, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.
For seven days, taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Louisville Taco Week locations.
The same people who organized Louisville Burger Week, Louisville Pizza Week, and Louisville Restaurant Week want people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to try new taco and margarita offerings around the city.
New this year, plan your taco adventure with the official Taco Week App.
It has the full list of restaurants, taco specials, locations, hours of operation and more.
Available in the App Store and on Google Play.
Check in at 4 or more participating locations on the official Louisville Taco Week app, and be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and El Jimador swag.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Taco Week.
