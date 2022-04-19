LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville’s first premier bourbon club is now open in Norton Commons.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at the new Watch Hill Proper.
The Club is open to the public, but also offers memberships with special benefits.
The purpose is to be a community built around a common interest - bourbon.
Highlights:
More than 100 bourbon barrels incorporated into the club’s décor, including barrels suspended from the ceiling and on the walls.
A library of 750 books and magazines about bourbon, wine and their history available to check out at no cost.
1,200 bottles of American whiskey displayed on a wall behind the bar with a catwalk.
More than 100 bottles of wine offered.
Nothing foreign, nothing clear and no beer served.
All cocktails are made with house-made syrups, tinctures, and juices, and of course - American whiskey.
The club offers Zero Proof (non-alcoholic) options.
Executive Chef Michael Crouch as the Executive Chef lead a creative restaurant team.
Click here to get connected to Watch Hill Proper.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.