LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville’s first premier bourbon club is now open in Norton Commons.

The Club is open to the public, but also offers memberships with special benefits.

The purpose is to be a community built around a common interest - bourbon.

Highlights:

More than 100 bourbon barrels incorporated into the club’s décor, including barrels suspended from the ceiling and on the walls.

A library of 750 books and magazines about bourbon, wine and their history available to check out at no cost.

1,200 bottles of American whiskey displayed on a wall behind the bar with a catwalk.

More than 100 bottles of wine offered.

Nothing foreign, nothing clear and no beer served.

All cocktails are made with house-made syrups, tinctures, and juices, and of course - American whiskey.

The club offers Zero Proof (non-alcoholic) options.

Executive Chef Michael Crouch as the Executive Chef lead a creative restaurant team.

