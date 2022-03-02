SELLERSBURG, In (WDRB) -- The atmosphere of New Orleans has inspired a new restaurant in Sellersburg.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of FaiDodos (Fay-dough-doughs).
Fais-dodo is a Cajun dance party.
The owners bring that feel to the new space on Highway 311.
It features unique dishes inspired by street food from around the world ranging from loaded fries to pizza rolls.
Owners Hunter O’Dell and his high school friend Jesse Jewell want to satisfy the mantra "Always good... Never the same."
The phrase refers to a menu that is always evolving.
Loaded fries top the menu with flavors like Canadian-style poutine, gyro, gumbo, Philly cheesesteak and pulled pork.
Other snacks include edamame, samosas, dipping trays and seasoned fries with chipotle aioli sauce.
"Pep rolls,” or crispy egg rolls filled with pizza ingredients such as pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella keep people coming back.
Finish the meal with beignets or sweet potato fries topped with brown sugar, apples, cinnamon sugar, marshmallow sauce, caramel and ice cream.
The filling of the deep-fried dessert “dodo bites” rotates periodically.
Try the peanut butter, banana and marshmallow “fluffer nutter” before it's gone.
Stop by often because something new may be on the list.
