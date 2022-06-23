FRENCH LICK, In (WDRB) — WDRB and French Lick Resort want you and your family to take a break.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how you can win Family Fun Vacation at French Lick Resort.
June 20th through June 30th, register to win the French Lick Resort Family Fun Vacation Giveaway.
The prize pack includes a free 3-night stay at French Lick Springs Hotel, free breakfast for four and a free 45 minute trail ride on horses at the Stables.
Click here to get connected to French Lick Resort.
Click here to register for the French Lick Family Fun Vacation Giveaway.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.