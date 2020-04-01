LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Add some art projects to your day while social distancing.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some teaching artists with Louisville Visual Art for some ideas.
Pictionary is always a good way to pass the time, a balloon race with artfully decorated balloons or the exquisite corpse game.
You could involve siblings during these noisy art projects.
Make some jewelry with paper beads.
Get out your sidewalk chalk, draw a garden and leave happy messages.
And of course, let your imagination go to create your own artsy style.
Many of these projects are done during LVA Summer Camps.
But your family can do them anytime, especially during times of social distancing.
Click here to get connected with Louisville Visual Art for some other art project ideas.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.