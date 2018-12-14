LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana in New Albany presents a Festival of Trees, November 17th through December 15th.
Last 2 days are Friday, December 14th & Saturday, December 15th.
Each day goes from Noon to 4:00.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana's beautiful Victorian building is decked out for Christmas with creatively decorated trees and artwork.
Trees are designed and decorated by local artists, non-profit organizations, businesses and children.
Children are admitted FREE.
Adults are encouraged to bring a new toy or stuffed animal for donations.
The event benefits the Art on Wheels program.
