LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cancerfest adds a little fun in the fight against cancer.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some of the people making it possible.
1191 Hillview Boulevard in Hillview, KY provides the backdrop for this all day event, Saturday, September 11th starting at 10:00 am.
Activities include a chili cookoff, car, truck and motorcycle show, bouncies and activities for kids and more.
Local bands will fill up two stages starting at 1:00 pm.
Donations will be accepted at the gate to benefit families affected by cancer.
Cancerfest
1191 Hillview Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40229
Saturday, September 11
Starting 10:00 am
"Ride to Ride out Cancer" raises money to help cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment for any type of
cancer.
The money helps offset the everyday financial burdens families go through by paying bills such as, mortgage or rent, utilities, phone, and medical.
We also maintain a food pantry and deliver directly to the patient in need. We succeed solely on the donations and participation of our supporters.
This event is "In Memory of Nathan Peebles" and "In Honor of Chief Rob Orkies" & All Cancer Patients.
Admission: Donation to the Cause
Entry Fees:
Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show: $20
Chili Cook Off: $10
In Memory of Banner and Origami Lantern: $35
The proceeds of this event will include a donation for an all inclusive playground in Hillview in honor of Jesse Schott, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Nathan Peebles, and a donation in honor of Chief Rob Orkies.
Click here to get connected to Cancerfest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.