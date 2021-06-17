BARDSTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- A multi million dollar attraction opens in Bardstown.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser experiences the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience.
The new $19 million project started in 2018 and features a Family Gallery, Elijah Craig Exhibit, Larceny Exhibit, "You Do Bourbon" Filling Room and Lab, Five Brothers Bar & Kitchen and Rooftop Patio.
The “You Do Bourbon” immersive space provides guests with a unique tasting experience.
To commemorate their visit, they will have the opportunity to bottle their favorite Bourbon or whiskey.
$5 per bottle from the “You Do Bourbon” experience will be donated to Bernheim Forest for six months up to $10,000.
They will operate the custom-designed filling machines, apply the label and personalize it in the Bottling Room.
HEAVEN HILL BOURBON EXPERIENCE TOURS:
MAGIC OF THE MASHBILL, $15.00
Learn about the history of Bourbon and the story behind Heaven Hill Distillery, family owned and operated since 1935.
Plus, taste American Whiskeys, each from a different mashbill.
WHISKEY CONNOISSEUR EXPERIENCE, $20.00
During this 40-minute experience, get a short history lesson of Heaven Hill Distillery and discuss the characteristics of four American Whiskeys, focusing on the color, aroma, taste and finish.
Click here to get connected to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.