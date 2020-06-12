SANTA CLAUS, In. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari prepares to open on Wednesday, June 17th with a few changes.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser journeyed to Santa Claus, Indiana to see how they are getting ready for guests.
You won’t need to make a reservation to get in the park, but you will need a ticket or pass.
Your ticket will now only be valid for the specific date you purchase.
They will only sell a certain number of tickets each day, based on expected groups, past Season Passholder attendance, and whether the water park is open.
Free unlimited soft drinks will still be available, but somebody may be pouring it for you.
Splashin’ Safari expected to open July 4th.
New for the 2020 season is Holiday World’s Worry-Free Weather Guarantee for inclement weather.
The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee takes affect when the weather closes major attractions for a period of two cumulative hours on the day you were there.
You’ll be able to visit on another day.
