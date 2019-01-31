LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospective professional football players test their speed and agility during the NFL Scouting Combine.
They go through a battery of challenges.
For the third year, WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to test the abilities of the WDRB in the Morning crew.
But this year, the humans had another challenge.
They wore costumes to even the playing field.
Candyce, Sterling, Mike, Jude and Keith test their speed and skill against some of the most animated athetes during the Mascot Bowl XII Combine.
Eric Hammer from PFR Performance keeps everyone honest and motivated.
Prospective athletes competed in the 20 yard dash, Pro Agility (20 yard Shuttle), Long Jump and Vertical Jump.
Keith Kaiser and Eric Crawford broke down the results of Mascot Bowl XII Combine.
And yes, some mascots outperformed some humans in particular events.
You can see local mascots in action this Friday morning, February 1st when WDRB in the Morning presents Mascot Bowl XII
Mascot Bowl XII Combine Results:
Vertical Jump
|Dino Rider Riggs
|22.8"
|Chicken Jockey Jude
|17.2"
|WDRB's Snow Fox
|16.7"
|Monkey Mike
|15.9"
|Sumo Keith
|15.8"
|Abducting Candyce
|14.8"
|Sweet Frog's FroYo
|13.7"
|Tapper
|12.2"
|Sudz
|10.9"
|Chili's Chili Pepper
|9.3"
Long Jump
|Dino Rider Riggs
|6'9"
|WDRB's Snow Fox
|5'10"
|Sumo Keith
|5'6"
|Monkey Mike
|5'3"
|Chicken Jockey Jude
|5'2"
|Abducting Candyce
|5'1"
|Sweet Frog's FroYo
|5'1"
|Sudz
|3'10"
|Tapper
|3'1"
Chili's Chili Pepper
2'
Pro Agility (20 Yard Shuttle)
|WDRB's Snow Fox
|5.11
|Dino Rider Riggs
|5.12
|Sumo Keith
|5.44
|Chicken Jockey Jude
|5.74
|Abducting Candyce
|6.37
|Monkey Mike
|6.4
|Sweet Frog's FroYo
|6.91
|Sudz
|7.24
|Tapper
|7.36
|Chili's Chili Pepper
|9.38
20 Yard Dash
|Dino Rider Riggs
|3.54
|WDRB's Snow Fox
|3.56
|Monkey Mike
|3.95
|Chicken Jockey Jude
|3.99
|Sweet Frog's FroYo
|4.07
|Sumo Keith
|4.13
|Abducting Candyce
|4.51
|Tapper
|4.89
|Sudz
|5.18
|Chili's Chili Pepper
|8.51
NFL Combine Comparisons:
40-yard dash
John Ross, WR, 2017
Time: 4.22 seconds (2.11 seconds 20-yard dash)
Vertical jump
Chris Conley, WR, 2015
Height: 45"
Broad Jump
Byron Jones, DB, 2015
Length: 12'3"
20-yard Shuttle (Pro Agility)
Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
Time: 3.81 seconds
