LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seelbach Hilton hotel will host the passion and artistry of Argentine tango as Buenos Aires comes to Louisville June 7-9 for the Fourth Annual Louisville Tango Festival.
Over 250 local, national and international tango dance aficionados are expected to attend the three-day event.
The Louisville Tango Festival will include three days of dance classes, workshops, and milongas (tango social dance events) featuring twenty international performers, teachers, musicians and DJs dedicated to creating the Buenos Aires experience of Argentine Tango.
There will be live music by Cuarteto Tanguero.
Beginning Friday, June 7, workshops will cover every aspect of tango from an introduction to tango dance etiquette to the history of tango along with dance instruction tracks from beginner to advanced.
Milonga dance sessions run from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. both Friday and Saturday.
The Sunday night milonga lasts until 1 a.m.
“Milonga til you can nolonga."
A free ninety-minute beginners tango lesson will be on Saturday June 8 beginning at 8 p.m.
The free lesson is open to all.
There will be sessions throughout the weekend starting at $20 and full day passes starting at $155.
