Fox Fest 2023 at the Fox Den happens Aug. 5 at 3814 Frankfort Avenue. There will be plenty of food and fun in the sun.
Eat, drink and be merry at Fox Fest 2023 at the Fox Den on Aug. 5 at 3814 Frankfort Avenue. There will be plenty of food and fun in the sun.
Live entertainment scheduled to appear:Heaven Hill " Final Show", Boot Scoots - The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute, Hot Action Cop, Radiotronic, Signal the Revolution, Throwback Thursday, Facelift - An Alice n Chains Tribute, Freak on a Leash- A Korn Tribute, Ipcus Pinecone of Villebillies, Manfred of Elephant Room, Hannan, Taylor Road, Bottoms Up & Catalyst.
Ten percent of the ticket and food sales goes to Apron Inc., an organization that helps local service industry workers in times of need.