LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jude Redfield and Mike Marshall had some fun with the new Halloween movie release. Dressed as Michael Myers and Dr. Loomis, the two traveled to Cinemark Tinseltown to see the film.
The masked scary movie villain and the protagonist of the Halloween series join forces to see the newest edition of the franchise.
But just like in the films, things quickly turn deadly... This time, over a bucket of popcorn and some Sour Patch Kids.
