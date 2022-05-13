SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dinosaurs are taking over Shepherdsville this weekend!
Jurassic Jungle LIVE is the largest touring dinosaur show in North America. It features free-roaming dinosaurs brought to life by puppeteers and conservationists.
The new stage adventure follows a team of conservationists as they help protect dinosaurs from an Evil Professor with nefarious intentions. Along the way, audience members will meet 11 dinosaurs in a live educational stage show featuring the country's only free-moving dinosaurs, including the biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Ankylosaurus, and more.
You can see the show May 14th and 15th at Paroquet Springs Conference Center.
Viewers can also use code WDRB for $5 off every ticket as well!
