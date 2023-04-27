LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival entertainment experience.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the line-up for Kroger's Fest-a-Ville.

The official opening at Waterfront Park is Thursday April 27th.

Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront returns for its seventeenth year in 2023.

The party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve.

New this year, just for Opening Day, a Pegasus Pin will not be required for admission.

Also, as part of the opening day festivities, get $2 to $4 food samples during Flavors of Fest-a-Ville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 900,000-square-foot venue includes concerts, festive food, family-friendly fun, hot-air balloon displays, midway rides and professional wrestling.

Two new events this year, silent disco by Louisville Silent Disco on opening day and Derby Eve Jam.

And the Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show on Saturday, April 29 from 4-8 p.m. on the Great Lawn.

Enjoy exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights.

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville

Waterfront Park

April 27 – May 5, 2023 (CLOSED May 2)

11:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Daily Hours

12:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Sunday Hours

Admission FREE with Pegasus Pin

(Food, drink and pets are NOT permitted)

Click here for the complete schedule of events.

https://discover.kdf.org/krogers-fest-a-ville/

