LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival entertainment experience.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the line-up for Kroger's Fest-a-Ville.
The official opening at Waterfront Park is Thursday April 27th.
Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront returns for its seventeenth year in 2023.
The party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve.
New this year, just for Opening Day, a Pegasus Pin will not be required for admission.
Also, as part of the opening day festivities, get $2 to $4 food samples during Flavors of Fest-a-Ville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The 900,000-square-foot venue includes concerts, festive food, family-friendly fun, hot-air balloon displays, midway rides and professional wrestling.
Two new events this year, silent disco by Louisville Silent Disco on opening day and Derby Eve Jam.
And the Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show on Saturday, April 29 from 4-8 p.m. on the Great Lawn.
Enjoy exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights.
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville
Waterfront Park
April 27 – May 5, 2023 (CLOSED May 2)
11:00 AM – 11:00 PM: Daily Hours
12:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Sunday Hours
Admission FREE with Pegasus Pin
(Food, drink and pets are NOT permitted)
Click here for the complete schedule of events.
https://discover.kdf.org/krogers-fest-a-ville/
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.