LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — July is National Ice Cream Month.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by Liège & Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles for some sweet treats.
Liège & Dairy at Holiday Manor makes dealing with the hot weather a little easier.
The waffle and ice cream destination opened their doors in 2018.
Owner Andrew Llewellyn, brought the Liège waffle idea back from a trip to Belgium.
Liège waffles are tiny, rich and intense; stretchy, layered and faintly crunchy treat.
Do not expect the waffles you are used to.
Then, you top off the experience and the waffle with handmade small batch ice cream made in Louisville.
Less air is whipped into the ice cream making a denser, creamier, richer ice cream.
