LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Put away those excuses and get back to playing tennis.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about a special event to "Welcome People Back to Tennis" at the Louisville Indoor Racquet Club.
Louisville Indoor Racquet Club is kicking off its 55th year.
LIRC opened in 1967 and was the first indoor structure in Louisville, Kentucky.
LIRC has 14 indoor courts ( 6 indoor tennis courts with pickleball lines), 4 outdoor clay courts and 2 outdoor hard courts.
They have adult and junior private lessons, leagues, clinics and social events for tennis and pickleball.
Lots of people loved the games but had to step away because of multiple reasons.
Whether the hiatus was due to injury, COVID, raising kids or other reasons, you can get back in the game.
LIRC has prepared a day of live ball drills, cardio tennis, doubles play and fellowship to slowly move into a life long sport.
Welcome Back to Tennis
Louisville Indoor Racquet Club
Thursday, September 8th 11:00am-1:00pm
$10 per player
Sign up by calling 502-426-2454 or in person
Enjoy 1 hour of tennis and lunch after from DiOrio's Pizza & Pub, The Comfy Cow and Green District
Click here to get connected to Louisville Indoor Racquet Club.
