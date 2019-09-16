Mac and Cheese festival KK 9-16-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 1st ever Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival takes over Fourth Street Live! Saturday & Sunday, September 21st and 22nd.

It's a fun filled two days of Mac n' Cheese themed activities.

Sample cheesy creations from the area's best restaurants, food trucks & chefs.

Discover unique mac n' cheese recipes that may be peppery, crispy with breadcrumbs or creamy like butter.

Planned activities:

15+ Mac & Cheese Food Vendors (Over 40 styles)

Kids Fun Zone Carnival Games & Activities

Mac & Cheese, French Fry Eating & Can of Whiz Holding Contests

Cheese Fry Bar

"Best of" Awards Ceremony

Giant Craft Beer Garden

Axe Throwing

Live Entertainment

Baggo Tournament & Tailgate Games

Merchandise, General Vendors & more!

Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival

Fourth Street Live!

Saturday, September 21st 2pm-8pm $14.99

Sunday, September 22nd 2pm-6pm $9.99

Sheet of 10 sample vouchers $15

Click here to get connected with the Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival.

