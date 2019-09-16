LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 1st ever Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival takes over Fourth Street Live! Saturday & Sunday, September 21st and 22nd.
It's a fun filled two days of Mac n' Cheese themed activities.
Sample cheesy creations from the area's best restaurants, food trucks & chefs.
Discover unique mac n' cheese recipes that may be peppery, crispy with breadcrumbs or creamy like butter.
Planned activities:
15+ Mac & Cheese Food Vendors (Over 40 styles)
Kids Fun Zone Carnival Games & Activities
Mac & Cheese, French Fry Eating & Can of Whiz Holding Contests
Cheese Fry Bar
"Best of" Awards Ceremony
Giant Craft Beer Garden
Axe Throwing
Live Entertainment
Baggo Tournament & Tailgate Games
Merchandise, General Vendors & more!
Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival
Fourth Street Live!
Saturday, September 21st 2pm-8pm $14.99
Sunday, September 22nd 2pm-6pm $9.99
Sheet of 10 sample vouchers $15
Click here to get connected with the Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival.
