LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NULU retailers and other Kentucky stores are taking precautions and opening for business today.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by Six Sisters Boutique for a fashion show.
Spring and summer fashions are displayed throughout the space waiting for anxious customers.
Six Sisters Boutique will have to do business a little differently these days.
Only 10 customers in the store at a time, requesting visitors to wear a mask, observe the six foot distance markers at the counter area, offer hand sanitizer at the front door and again at the check out counter.
When customers enter the store, they will be asked to be conscious of the items they touch and pick up.
If clothes are tried on, the items will go to the back for 24 hours as a precaution.
Other NULU retailers or neighbors are also opening and practicing safe shopping.
Click here to get connected with Six Sisters Boutique.
