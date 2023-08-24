LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mellwood Art Center has been part of the art community for 20 years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser finds out who's going to be part of the anniversary celebration.
The party is on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To kick off the day at 11 a.m., the Mellwood Handmade Market will be held in the Van Gogh room.
Throughout the day, shop more than 60 local handmade vendors at this indoor market featuring artists and makers from Mellwood and throughout the region.
Morning Yoga at 11:15 a.m. with Ashtanga Yoga will be at the main stage in the Da Vinci Room.
Singer/Songwriter Caitlyn Justice, Classic Melodies performance troupe “Top Note” and others take the stage in the afternoon.
The whole family can enjoy carnival games with prizes, community art projects, silent disco, contra dancing and more.
Help close out the night at the main stage with a Karaoke Competition from 6-9 p.m. with cash prizes. Absolute Studio Theater and Unsupervised Adults podcast will host the singing event.
Keep the energy up with Butchertown Brewing and Bristol Catering with “The Mellwood” – a special pork chop sandwich with a twist plus the famous green chili wantons.
Danny Mac’s Pizza (benefitting Harbor House) will have their award-winning pizza; Soul Hi Vegan will be on hand with some soulful vegan treats, and Stumps Diner Food Truck will roll in with some classic food.
Admission and parking are free. Pets are welcome on-leash.
Click here to get connected to Mellwood Art Center 20th Anniversary Celebration.
