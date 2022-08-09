MILLTOWN, In (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival.
The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more.
This FREE family friendly event promises to entertain.
Other highlights include live music with the Crashers, Full Moon Float, Cross Cut Saw Contest, Car Show, Children's games and unusual races like Duck Races, Tractor Races & Toilet Races.
