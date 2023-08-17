LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wing lovers, take note: Louisville Wing Week starts Aug. 21.
This is the first year for Wing Week in Louisville, and it works the same as Louisville Burger Week. Participants download the Wing Week app to get a complete list of the more than 25 participating restaurants.
Starting Monday, customers at Agave and Rye and other participating restaurants can get a basket of wings for $7, with some eateries offering other specials as well. Kaylee Vowels stopped by WDRB Mornings Thursday to give us a taste of what's to come.
"What makes Wing Week so special is bringing the community together," Vowels said. "We love to be a part of the different weeks like the Burger Week, Taco Week and then Wing Week."
Vowels said Wing Week can benefit local restaurants by drawing in customers who might not normally come.
"It definitely brings out people that I would say maybe don't always go out to eat at these different restaurants. They see these specials and they think wow, that's something interesting, something different. So they would go out and try different things. It brings the community together."
CLICK HERE for more information and a link to download the app.
