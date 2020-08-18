LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Parklands of Floyds Fork can help keep your child socially and educationally engaged during the upcoming non-traditional school year.
At the Forest Learning Lab, non-traditional instruction meets the non-traditional Outdoor Classroom of Beckley Creek Park with its forests, meadows, and aquatic habitats.
Led by Parklands Interpretive Rangers—trained educators and scientists—the Forest Learning Lab offers students a structured day of non-traditional instruction, homework help, and outdoor exploration time.
Classes are almost entirely outdoors each day to provide a safe, engaging environment for your child to thrive during NTI.
Forest Learning Lab sessions are offered weekly for kids in grades 1-3 and 4-6 beginning August 25, 2020.
To make NTI as flexible as possible, parents can enroll kids in a full week or select single days that best fit their schedule.
Dates:
August 25-28*
August 31 - September 4
September 8-11*
September 14-18
September 21-25
September 28 - October 2
October 5-9
October 12-16
Drop-off is from 8 - 8:30 a.m. and pick-up is from 3:30 - 4 p.m.
Each day, participants will need to bring a lunch, snack, water bottle, headphones and learning device (tablet, laptop or smartphone).
Pricing:
$285/week for Parklands Members
$300/week for non-members
$60/day for Parklands Members
$65/day for non-members
*Weekly cost of sessions August 25-28 and September 8-11 is prorated for shortened week: $225/week for Parklands Members; $240/week for non-members.
