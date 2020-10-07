LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser found out what Down Syndrome of Louisville has planned.
Saturday, October 10th features a Fall Festival at their Kentucky Lifelong Learning Center on South Hurstbourne Parkway.
From 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, scour the rummage sale full of toys, office and craft supplies, education materials, and more.
Participate in other fun booths, food trucks, and physically distanced fun.
Hear music by Mike Bush and the All Stars.
Normally, DSL has their Steps to Independence Walk at Waterfront Park around this time.
But they had to switch things up this year.
The Steps to Independence Walk on Wheels event happens on Saturday, October 25th.
Participants can meet at Down Syndrome of Louisville and participate in a scavenger hunt.
Teams will report to DSL Headquarters in their vehicles to get their first clue.
Everyone will stay safely in the vehicle throughout the adventure.
Each vehicle will follow the clues to discover the fun stops along the way.
Teams will receive their t-shirts at the last stop and then have the opportunity to take a social distanced walk.
There will be awards for the “best dressed” teams.
Click here to get connected to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.