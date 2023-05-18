LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gore's SmokeOut BBQ finds a new home in West Louisville with the help of OneWest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how the new space helps small businesses grow.
OneWest, the community development nonprofit, is committed to developing West Louisville.
One way of doing that is by supporting community chefs with a retail accelerator program.
The organization has renovated two row houses at 516 S. 18th St.
Gore's SmokeOut BBQ is the first of two participants to occupy the furnished space.
OneWest is supplying marketing and other support during a two-year residency while the restaurant looks for a permanent home.
The goal is to help grow businesses and bring more dining opportunities to the West End.
Click here to get connected to Gore's SmokeOut BBQ.
