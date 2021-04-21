LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Treat yourself and your furry friend to a fun day at Puppy Palooza.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at this first ever event at Westport Village.
This special gathering of puppy friendly vendors benefits the Kentucky Humane Society.
They provide adoption services, medical care and resources for pets in need.
The outdoor showcase on Saturday, April 24th from 11am-2pm features a Fido Marketplace that includes over 20 dog-friendly vendors, live music, caricature art, pet portraits, giveaways, a splash zone with mini pools and more.
It’s FREE and open to the public.
It will be located in and around the green space near Tunie's and Bend & Zen Hot Yoga.
Remember to wear a facial covering and remain socially-distanced.
Hand sanitizer stations will available.
Click here to get connected to Westport Village.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.