LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People get into the spirit of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser, Louisville’s Largest Leprechaun found out what was happening at Patrick O’Shea’s.
It’s their 63rd Annual St. Patrick's Day party, the same number of years O’Shea’s has been serving up fun in Louisville.
Expect green beer, Irish themed cocktails and live music.
The party goes all day so get there early before they reach capacity.
Patrick O’Shea’s Irish Pub
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Wednesday, March 17th
Starting at 11:30 am
The O’Shea’s legacy started with Mary.
Mary O’Shea moved to Chicago in 1923, leaving her large family’s farm life behind.
Eventually, she would move to Louisville in 1958 and open Mary’s Chateau that turned into a 4 generation family business.
Mary’s became O’Shea’s Pub in 1980 and in 1994 moved to Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.
In 2010, Patrick O’Shea’s opened in Downtown Louisville.
The latest location, H.M. Frank’s opened in downtown Jeffersonville in Spring of 2016.
Click here to get connected to O’Shea’s Public House.
